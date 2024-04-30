Chicago Med season 9 episode 10 promo: Maggie, Loren in trouble

After a really long break you are going to see Chicago Med season 9 episode 10 on NBC this Wednesday — are you ready for it?

Well, one thing that is always going to be a part of this show are emergencies — but let’s just say that this one could be a little bit different. What happens when Loren is in danger out in the field? Can Maggie help to make sure that he’s okay? The two have had some great interactions, but all of this could imply that a tragic twist is ahead.

What’s our response to all of this? Well, let’s make that pretty clear: We just want to see Loren okay! Maggie has gone through SO much over the past several seasons, and it would be nice if she could find a few more stabilizing forces within her life. It feels at least in theory that this could be one, but we’re also in a spot right now where it’s a little too early to say anything with the utmost confidence. Sometimes, it takes time for all of this to be sorted out.

The other thing that’s unfortunate about this story right now is simply that NBC’s promos for it are so short! They are really not giving us that much when it comes to opportunities to really see what is going on here at all.

In the end, let’s just hope that this episode will prove to be worth the wait — and also usher in a really good stretch of episodes at the end of the season. We know that from here on out, there are going to be new episodes weekly leading into the finale in late May.

