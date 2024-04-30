The Rookie season 6 episode 8 spoilers: A hospital crisis

Next week on The Rookie season 6 episode 8, you will have a chance to see a pretty action-packed story titled “Punch Card.” It is one that examines a crisis for Nolan and the other officers, but is also told through an array of different perspectives.

Where do we start? Well, the central part of this story is a mass casualty event that could put much of the city on edge. If nothing else, we know that it is going to be creating a crisis at a hospital that will require some of the officers to step in. You could see some atypical pairings for various characters and in the end, you really just have to hope that justice is served.

Below, you can check out the full The Rookie season 6 episode 8 synopsis with other insight now all about what lies ahead:

After a mafia-related mass casualty, the team is tasked to keep the peace at the hospital. Lucy and Celina work together to investigate the suspects behind the attack. Meanwhile, Tim and Aaron embark on a metro ops mission.

The hardest thing to accept right now

Well, there are only a few episodes left this season, and because of that, we tend to think that the tension is going to ratchet up. Of course, we do think there is a chance tor some sort of explosive finale and dramatic cliffhanger at the same time. This is a show that loves to make you worry and technically, they are already doing some of that when you consider the fact that Tim and Lucy are not currently together. We remain hopeful that they will find a way back to each other, but we recognize that in the world of television, there are certainly no guarantees.

