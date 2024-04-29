The Irrational season 2 premiere date: Best-case scenario

Given that filming is already underway for The Irrational season 2, we don’t think it is too early to talk premiere dates. After all, we’d love nothing more that to see the series back in the relatively near future!

Unfortunately, we know already that this is not going to happen. For starters, filming has only been going on for a short period of time! Also, we have a hard time thinking that the folks at NBC are going to be altogether eager to burn through all of the first season in the summer. They clearly want it back for the 2024-25 season, and it is mostly a matter of when.

For the time being, at least one date makes sense — late September. This is easily the best-case scenario for the Jesse L. Martin drama as beyond that, you are really looking more in the direction of October or November. Given how many episodes are likely going to be made this go-around, though, it makes sense to kick this off at about the same time as many of your other major fall releases. After all, this gives you a better opportunity to deliver strong ratings from the get-go and then keep them going.

Now, there is no denying the fact that The Irrational will be facing at least a few new challenges coming up, with one of the biggest ones simply being tied to competition. There wasn’t a whole lot of other scripted fare around when it was on the air last fall amidst some of the strikes; moving forward, it will have to deal with some of that. Hopefully, it did enough (especially with that season 1 cliffhanger) to get a certain amount of loyalty — and with that, it will be more than fine throughout the latest batch of episodes.

