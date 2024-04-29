Live-action Scooby-Doo series in the works at Netflix

Is Netflix going to finally deliver the live-action Scooby-Doo story that we’ve been waiting to see for decades? For now, there’s a reason to have hope!

Here is some of what we can say for the time being. According to The Hollywood Reporter, super-producer Greg Berlanti is looking to develop a version of the beloved Hanna-Barbara property at the aforementioned streamer, one that will be written by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg. There is no guarantee that the show will come to fruition, but with the people involved behind the scenes, there is reason for optimism.

The #1 question that we have at present is this: Will they actually be able to understand more of what made the original show such a success? The reason why the movies of the early 2000’s were such a disappointment is because they felt like the original characters weren’t good enough, and they had to be evolved in a particularly crass way. (Matthew Lillard as Shaggy was the sole highlight.) Meanwhile, Velma on Max is hardly Scooby-Doo at all, and rather just feels like a way to use an established property to get an extreme animated comedy on the air.

The biggest challenge with this IP is simple: Finding a way to include a talking dog into a story about teenagers traveling around in a van while solving mysteries. We do tend to think there’s a way you can evolve and add depth to Daphne, Fred, and the rest of the gang without significantly altering the characters, that way you can bring in both old and new fans alike. Nancy Drew did some of this on The CW, and Riverdale certainly had its moments (even if it went on far too long). This is all going to come down to writing and then casting the right people.

For now, let’s just throw out there that we are cautiously optimistic for what could be coming; we’ll wait and see what happens.

Do you think that a live-action Scooby-Doo story could work?

