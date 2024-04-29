The Good Doctor season 7 episode 9: How Claire returns

You may have heard that The Good Doctor season 7 is going to be welcoming back Antonia Thomas as Claire before it ends. What will that return look like? Well, let’s just say that we are more than happy to share a few more details.

Today, ABC confirmed that the actress will be reprising her fan-favorite character on “Unconditional,” the penultimate episode of the series airing on May 14. As for what brings her back to the St. Bonaventure Hospital, the synopsis explains:

Dr. Claire Browne returns from her work in Guatemala for a personal medical examination. Elsewhere, Dr. Glassman struggles to manage Hannah, who remains unresponsive to his attempts to help. Park seeks out the perfect last-minute wedding location.

All of this certainly suggests that we’re seeing a wedding either here or in the series finale, and we’d be excited for it either way! While we recognize that The Good Doctor can be dramatic and sad (they did just kill off Asher), we do personally think that there’s a real effort being made to have a positive ending. Why do anything else? Our thinking is that the legacies and stories of many of the doctors will be cemented further, and that the door could be left open to revisit some characters someday.

Let’s also say this — we have a hard time thinking that this show is going to move in a similar direction at all to one of David Shore’s other noteworthy series in House. That, at least by all accounts, is one of the most polarizing series finales in relative TV history. This show from the get-go was always more positive in tone, and we tend to think that this will be reflected further in what we see at the very end.

