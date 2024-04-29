Will Trent season 2 episode 7 spoilers: About the wedding…

After a recent hiatus, Will Trent season 2 episode 7 is set to arrive on ABC tomorrow night. What can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, why not talk about a wedding? This will be a focal point of the episode, but not necessarily in a way you would immediately expect. Typically, you see wedding episodes in around season 4 or season 5 of a crime show, and they are featuring some “will they or won’t they?” couple. Here, Will accompanies Faith to a wedding as a guest, and let’s just say that everything descends into utter chaos … and not the fun or silly kind.

So what more can we say about the event right now? Well, speaking to TVLine, star Ramon Rodríguez does his best to set the stage:

He doesn’t want to go … He’s really, sort of, begrudgingly agreeing to do it, but [Faith] needs him there, so he’s going to show up for his partner.

Rest assured, this episode could still feature opportunities to learn more about Will’s past, and we are certainly hoping at the same time that there are going to be chances to see and learn more about his uncle, as well. The Antonio Miranda reveal does significantly alter some things when it comes to the main character’s future here. However, at the same time there is a lot to unravel. Just by knowing that a guy like this exists, you may fundamentally replay a lot of major events in your mind! It’s something that we’re sure will is consciously aware of, and it is going to be a significant driving force for him outside of work, at least through the end of this season.

