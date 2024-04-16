Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC with season 2 episode 7?

Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? Following what we saw last week, of course the desire for more of the show is going to be here! Of course, that’s without even mentioning that there was a break in the action not that long ago.

Now, we should just go ahead and share another bit of bad news: There is another hiatus tonight. Not only that, but the same goes for the week after. The plan is for the crime drama to come back with more episodes on Tuesday, April 30. Once we get to that point, there should be (fingers crossed) new episodes weekly from there until the finale.

Without further ado, why not set the stage for what’s coming when Will Trent returns? Season 2 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Have You Never Been to A Wedding?” — meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you some other updates:

Will accompanies Faith to a wedding alongside her son Jeremy, which becomes far from celebratory when a body and a group of gunmen are found in the venue’s basement. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood grow wary of Crystal’s behavior at work.

There are probably a dozen or so different things we could say about this episode now, but let’s just start off by nothing this: Isn’t this episode just going to be a lot fun? That’s how we are thinking about it right now. It’s a chance to see the title character in a new environment, and what makes every murder-mystery show so great is a chance to really embrace the whole fish-out-of-water environment.

While you wait for more episodes, at least we have the luxury of knowing that Will Trent will be back for a season 3. It deserved that renewal based on the ratings so far, and we are more than excited for what else could be coming from here.

