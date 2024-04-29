Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date hopes as filming begins

For those of you who are eager to get into Ginny & Georgia season 3, we now have a little bit of good news to share. Filming is underway!

In a post on Twitter this morning, the folks at Netflix confirmed that production has now kicked off for the latest batch of episodes. While there is no official word as to when the series is going to return as of yet, it feels easy to suggest that it will be around this time next spring. That would give the team plenty of time to film these episodes and after that, for the post-production team to get everything together.

Obviously, this does certainly mean that we’re going to have an extremely long wait between seasons, and that is pretty painful given that there was a big cliffhanger at the end of season 2. We do believe that it will be worthwhile and at this point, the success of the show is going to be dependent heavily on just how much they are promoted. We do think that the new season has the potential to be even crazier than what we’ve seen so far — or, at the very least, that is our expectation. If you are making the show, why not go big?

Now that we know that production is underway, let’s just hope that there are some updates on casting and some other important subjects over the next few weeks. This will, after all, be the best way to set the stage far in advance. We don’t anticipate a proper premiere date announcement until we get around to the end of the year, and that is probably the best-case scenario when it comes to that.

