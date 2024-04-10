Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date: April 2024 update

Are we going to get some more news on Ginny & Georgia season 3 at some point this month? We understand 100% if you are ready for more. After all, it has been a while already since the second season premiered!

Ultimately, what we are looking at here when it comes to the future of this show is a mixture of good news and bad. Where do we start? Well, we should note that there is chatter suggesting that production will be kicking off at the end of the month! Of course, the bad news that comes along with this is that we’ll be waiting for a good while to see the show come back — it’d be a surprise if it happens this year at all!

Now, we don’t think the original plan was for there to be such a long break between seasons by any means; however, a lot of things were derailed as a result of the industry strikes last year. This is the show just really doing its best to handle the hand that they were dealt, and try to get more episodes out there as soon as possible. we recognize that the second season ended with a pretty enormous cliffhanger, and we just have to hope that moving forward, we will continue to see the show deliver a near-constant stream of entertaining content to live up to that.

If you are lucky, we may be able to get at least some more Ginny & Georgia casting news later this month — and that’s in addition to any more news about filming. If we are lucky, we are going to get some sort of premiere date announced before we get around to the end of the year.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Ginny & Georgia, including the end of the second season

What do you most want to see moving into Ginny & Georgia season 3, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead as we get closer to the premiere airing.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







