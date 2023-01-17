Ginny & Georgia season 3: EP looks further at renewal chances

Is there going to be a Ginny & Georgia season 3 at some point down the road on Netflix? For the time being, there is reason for hope. The show certainly ended with a big enough cliffhanger to leave us excited for the future, and so far, it’s easy to be excited for what the future could hold there.

Also, it’s worth noting that the second season has performed really well, at least so far, on the streaming service. We went into this season totally unsure as to how it would perform following a long time off the air, but viewers showed up and showed up big. We don’t want to say that almost anything is a sure thing in this era of cancellations, but we’re certainly more hopeful than pessimistic at this point.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what executive producer Debra J. Fisher had to say all about what the future could hold:

Just from doing it in season one with Netflix, they wait 30 days to get all the numbers and before we have a talk. What’s great is that we all have TVs and we can see that we’re number one. I think Netflix did tell us we’re number one in 84 countries and that was a few days ago, so maybe more. I will say that certainly bodes well for us in 30 days if that keeps going the way that it is. But Netflix’s policy is they wait 30 days to see all the data, and then fingers crossed, they will give us a season three. We’re not writing any scripts or anything like that, but we know where we want to go. We would love to get in a writers room up and running to get going with this. Seeing everybody watch the show and seeing all the excitement for the show, I will say that it’s been hard to not think about season three and where we want to go. Because when [creator] Sarah [Lampert] and I pitched the show to Netflix, we did pitch four seasons, so we know what we want the end game to be. We know what we want the last episode to be.

Ultimately, four seasons feels like a good run for a show like this, especially since Netflix could realistically keep it around for that long! At a certain point beyond that, things do tend to get a bit dicey from a financial point of view.

Related – Check out some other insight now when it comes to Ginny & Georgia!

Do you think we are going to get a Ginny & Georgia season 3 renewal in the relatively near future?

Be sure to share in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







