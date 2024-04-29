When Calls the Heart season 11: Lucas, Jeanette were engaged?

The moment that Jeanette arrived in Hope Valley on When Calls the Heart season 11, it was clear that she made Lucas nervous. Why is that? Well, it just so turns out that she had some big information about his past!

In particular, Jeanette dropped a big shocker to Elizabeth that the two of them were once engaged … and Lucas has already done his part to try to get her to leave town. He’s indicated that his life has already changed radically since when the two were around each other, and he’s trying to think of her as nothing more than a bidder.

Of course, all of this information is huge for Erin Krakow’s character given that once upon a time, she and Lucas were engaged! Why would he not share this before the possible wedding? She tried to handle the news as well as she could — really, what she was frustrated about was why he didn’t think she would handle this part of the past. It had to be for a good reason, right? We saw an old photo of Lucas with Jeanette, but not a lot of a context.

We will admit that close to the end of the hour, it felt like the show was going to give us a little bit more information about Lucas than they ended up handing over. With that, we’re now in this spot where there is still so little insight on why he kept things under wraps. It also runs the risk of sending Elizabeth down an emotional tailspin over time, and that’s something that Lucas may not understand.

Does all of this make him a terrible person? No, but this is something that he’ll have to figure out about himself the rest of this season. Hiding your past is often more of a burden to other people than a blessing.

