Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, April 29, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know that we are close to the end of the season, but does that mean we are about to see an episode?

Well, in this case, the answer is quite simple: Yes. You are going to have a chance to see “Prime Cut” in just a handful of hours, and this one is notable for a few reasons. For starters, you are going to see some members of the team off in Texas. Also, we’ve seen already in some sneak peeks that Margo Harshman will be back as Delilah, making this her first appearance of the season! We’re getting a fun McGee side plot amidst all the madness, which we’re happy about since we haven’t had too many opportunities to see that this season.

Do you want to get some more insight about what’s coming tonight? Then check out the full NCIS season 21 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Prime Cut” – After discovering the remains of a Marine captain, the NCIS team travels to Texas to interrogate the suspected killer, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

With there only being two episodes left, it makes a certain degree of sense that the events of “Prime Cut” carry into the finale — yet, that’s also far from guaranteed at the moment! We have not heard too much about it happening and for now, we’re trying to look at tonight as just a standard story-of-the-week episode that does not carry more weight. Can that be frustrating close to the end of a season? Sure, but if it’s a fun hour of TV that stands out from the pack, that’s really all that matters.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

