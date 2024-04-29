Tracker season 1 episode 12 spoilers: More Jensen Ackles details

As many of you may have expected at this point, Tracker is going to be featuring an appearance from Jensen Ackles as Colter’s brother. This feels like perfect casting, and we tend to be stoked pretty much anytime the former Supernatural star is on-screen.

So what is he bringing to the table here? Well, CBS has confirmed that Ackles will be on board for season 1 episode 12 on May we, one that carries with it the title of “Off the Books.” There will be a chance in here to understand more of the complicated Russell – Colter relationship and beyond just that, why the writers have brought him in now. Just take a look at the synopsis below:

“Off the Books” – Colter is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell, who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who’s gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior. The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family’s past, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, May 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Family seems to be a central theme for the end of Tracker season 1 in general and by the end of this episode, we tend to think a foundation will be laid for the finale.

Could Jensen appear in a season 2?

We’ll have to wait for a renewal to know one way or another and yet, we do tend to think there is a reasonably good chance of that right now. A lot will come down to 1) the story and then 2) Jensen’s availability.

