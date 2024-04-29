Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 13 spoilers: Series finale

Next week on Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 13, you will have a chance to see one of the most emotional stories yet. After all, the series finale is ahead. It has been a long time coming to get to this point and as sad as we are the show is ending, we’re also grateful. There are not a lot of shows out there that get an opportunity to end on a high note like this. At least this wasn’t a straight-up cancellation, which we’re having to prepare for with the end of another show in NCIS: Hawaii.

So what is ahead on this particular story? Well, for those who are not aware, “Find Your Bench” is the title for this episode and that feels pretty darn perfect. It summarizes the entire show in a way, given that this is how everything began for the title characters. Get more by checking out the series finale synopsis below:

“Find Your Bench” – Seven years from now, a lot has changed for Bob, Abishola and their friends and family as they reflect on how far they’ve come and consider what’s most important to them as they head into the future, on the series finale of CBS Original series BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, May 6 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The time jump is going to serve as an opportunity for all of us to learn whether or not all of the characters get the ending that they deserve — for now, let’s just say that we’re pretty optimistic about it. After all, why wouldn’t we be? So much of this show has been about celebrating love and your family.

Oh, and of course there will be laughs through the serious moments. That feels like a given.

What do you most want to see moving into the Bob Hearts Abishola series finale?

How do you imagine the story is going to end? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







