The Neighborhood season 6 episode 10 (finale): Courtney’s baby

Next week on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to see The Neighborhood season 6 episode 10 — are you ready for the finale?

Well, the first thing worth noting at this point is quite simple: This is a story that has been a long time coming! Courtney giving birth is something the writers obviously wanted to deliver (pun intended) for the finale, and they’ve also found a way to center it around a pretty unusual setting: A Toni Braxton concert. How is all of this going to play out?

To get a few more details on what’s to come, check out the full The Neighborhood season 6 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Welcome to the World” – The whole crew heads out to see Toni Braxton live in concert, but just as the show begins, Courtney’s water breaks, on the sixth season finale of THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 6 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there going to be a big cliffhanger?

For the time being, let’s just say this — we wouldn’t be shocked! After all, remember that it’s a great incentive to keep people watching moving into another season.

However, at the same time you can argue that The Neighborhood does not really need one in this instance, and it’d really just be fine if we got a little bit of closure with Courtney and then a long summer break. The sitcom has already been renewed for a season 7, so that isn’t something that you have to worry about. Instead, just concern yourself with what is ahead in regards to the story. (There is no premiere date yet for the new season, but conventional wisdom suggests that you will see it this fall in a similar timeslot.)

What do you most want to see moving into The Neighborhood season 6 episode 10?

Have any big predictions for the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







