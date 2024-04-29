Virgin River season 6 premiere date: Most likely months

We’re elated to know that Virgin River season 6 is pretty deep in production at the moment, but when will it premiere? This is what we are left to wonder, and the same goes for this: What are the most likely months that it could air?

For this particular piece on the show, let’s put on our thinking caps. After all, there are a lot of unique possibilities depending on what Netflix wants for the show. We should note here that getting the episodes ready for later this year shouldn’t be too much of a concern, since this is not the sort of show with a ton of special effects.

September – Given that this is when season 5 premiered, you can make an argument that this is perfect for season 6 as well. The main reason it may not happen? Well, remember for a moment that the show started production a good bit later this time around.

October – If there is a whole in Netflix’s release schedule, this could make at least some element of sense for Virgin River and it’s easy to see why. They will need something to bridge the gap between some of the big releases from later this year, whether it be Outer Banks, Squid Game, or The Night Agent. We expect all of them before the end of December.

November – This is when the two-part Christmas special aired, and you can make an argument that it makes sense production-wise to line things with it here!

Why could we be stuck waiting longer?

Well, it would really just come down to Netflix, for whatever reason, thinking that there is more value in making us wait for whatever reason. Sure, it’d be baffling, but it would be hardly the first time the streamer put us on a significant hiatus between seasons.

Related – Martin Henderson will direct on Virgin River season 6

When do you think that you are realistically going to see Virgin River season 6 premiere on Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







