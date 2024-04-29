Beacon 23 season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Dosto emerges

Are you prepared in order to see Beacon 23 season 2 episode 5 on MGM+ next week? We are at the halfway point of this chapter now. Also, we should go ahead and note that things are weird — incredibly so, in fact. After all, we just saw that bizarre emergence of the character Dosto from that pocket universe at the end of episode 4, just as we’ve also seen Halan attempt to forge some sort of relationship with Iris.

This is a complicated show and at this point, we really just hope that most everything can be paid off! For now, the chief storyline is mostly protecting Aleph from the Artifact. Halan seems to think he’s got a plan for that, due largely to the fact that he is in possession of a part of it and thanks to this, he actually feels like he has somewhat of an upper hand. Is that really the case, or is he just lying to himself? This is one of those questions that we’ll have to wait and get a better answer on.

For now, we simply advise you to check out the full Beacon 23 season 2 episode 5 synopsis below with other insight on what lies ahead:

Emerging from the pocket universe, Dosto is strangely elusive about the whereabouts of his crew.; Halan and Iris get a distress call.

Ultimately, it is our hope that the remainder of this season will give us all the answers that we seek, as well as allow us to see more faces from the first season again in some capacity. MGM+ shows are sometimes difficult to gauge in terms of popularity, and this one in particular faces its fair share of challenges. After all, as stunning and thought-provoking as certain stories can be, it also has its moments where it can be hard to follow.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

