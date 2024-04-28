Guilt season 3 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Mark, Jake?

As you prepare to see Guilt season 3 episode 2 on PBS next week, what is going to be coming up? The stakes are absolutely high. For those of you who have not heard already, this is the final season of the British drama and by virtue of that, things are going to advance quickly. There are not exactly a ton of episodes remaining and by virtue of that, we’re going to move from point A to point B in a pretty short amount of time. We have to, right?

Well, the first thing that we really can do here is set the table for what’s coming in the immediate future — with that, check out the full synopsis below:

Max and Jake seek refuge with a face from the past in the Highlands, but Teddy is on their trail. Scotland’s national bank is being sold and Maggie sees an opportunity.

Just from those two sentences alone, you do get a sense of the danger and drama that exists around every corner here. There’s a significant manhunt quality to this story, and that’s always going to be compelling to watch as you see a battle of wits and characters doing their best to out-flank each other.

How will the story end? That’s going to be one of the real questions that courses through the remainder of the story and for now, we’d say that there is not anywhere close to a clear answer … and nor should there be. Why give the game away now, when there is so much more that you can potentially express as we move forward? In general, we tend to think the best is yet to come, even if PBS is probably going to be quite cagey about what you see the rest of the way.

What do you most want to see moving into Guilt season 3 episode 2?

Are you bummed that this is going to be the final season of the show? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates as we move forward.

