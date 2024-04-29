Is Olly Rix leaving Call the Midwife after Matthew – season 13 arc?

Is Olly Rix leaving Call the Midwife following the Matthew storyline this ween? If you are watching the show on PBS and wondering, we understand!

After all, just consider for a moment what we’re seeing. This is a character who has unraveled amidst some money troubles, and it looks as though he may look away from Poplar in order to resolve them. This means that he could end up being out of the story, and it does also lead to some questions regarding his future with Trixie as well. Their money problems, plus his lack of willingness to discuss some of them, have led to the two being in the rather precarious spot that they’re in at the moment.

For the time being, here’s what we can say — the future of Rix on the British drama is still to be seen. We don’t want to give too much away from the finale here, but you could see a situation play out that leaves a lot up in the air here.

One thing that we can go ahead and confirm is that you are going to have a chance to see more of Helen George as Trixie — she is one of the foundational pieces for the series, and it would be hard to really think about the show without her being a part of it in some way.

Ultimately, what makes the storyline between Trixie and Matthew so interesting is that it reflects a lot of what was going on at that time. Matthew feels so much societal pressure in order to ensure that he makes money for the family, and that pressure causes him to overlook what really matters: Communication. Things never had to get to this point between him and his wife.

