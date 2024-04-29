Call the Midwife season 13 episode 8 (finale): Trixie’s future…

As you get yourselves prepared to see the Call the Midwife season 13 finale on PBS next week, what can you prepare yourselves to see?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and say here is rather simple: There is a lot that is going to be taking place! Obviously, you will have the same sort of stories about mothers in need, but you also have some stories that could define the long-term future of a number of characters in Poplar. Think along the lines here of someone in Trixie who has a lot to think about after everything she’s gone through with Matthew. There are so many different events that are going to transpire, and there is a chance for an actual cliffhanger here! That’s not something that this show — or British TV in general — tends to deliver all that often.

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and set the table further with the Call the Midwife season 13 finale synopsis below:

Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Sister Monica Joan ruffles feathers. Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.

Luckily, we know ahead of time here that there is a Call the Midwife season 14 coming, and we actually expect to hear a lot when it comes to filming and other news for that over the coming weeks. For those who are concerned, the biggest thing that we can say is that Helen George has already confirmed that she will be back. Even if you are worried about Trixie’s future, she will continue to be a part of the series in some capacity. We’ll just have to wait and see what that will be…

Just go ahead and have your tissues on standby — you never know when you will need them.

What do you most want to see entering the Call the Midwife season 13 finale when it airs on PBS?

Have a big prediction? Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







