Parish season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale!

As you prepare to see Parish season 1 episode 6 on AMC next week, there is so much stuff to look forward to. The finale is ahead!

Yes, in a lot of ways it’s frustrating that the Giancarlo Esposito show is only six episodes long, but at this point, it’s something we’re growing used to from this network. For one reason or another, they have moved in this direction of shorter seasons.

It does appear, at least for now, that you are going to be seeing some sort of closure to this story during the finale. Some places list Parish as a limited series, and some do not. Our feeling is that if the show does not meet a certain numbers threshold, AMC can just call it a limited series and go on their way. However, if it does manage to become a smash hit, they can then find a way to bring it back. So long as the cast and producers are open (and also long as Esposito’s Gray is still alive), it feels like you can always come up with a new story!

To get more news now on what’s ahead, check out the full Parish season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Gray discovers unlikely allies as he risks it all for revenge; the Tongais level up their operation, but face an unforeseen obstacle.

We certainly think that this finale is going to be more action-packed than almost any other story that we’ve seen this season, and we would not have it any other way. The writers are building up to some crazy stuff and it’s going to be fun to watch all of it play out here. Of course, it’s also going to be nerve-wrecking and we’re not sure that the producers here would have it any other way.

Just be prepared for one more exciting chapter to this fantastic thrill ride…

