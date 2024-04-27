Station 19 season 7: Danielle Savre on emotions ahead

Next week on ABC, you are finally going to see the return of Station 19 season 7 to ABC — and things are going to be emotional. After all, these are the final episodes of the show unless we get some sort of last-minute miracle. Based on what we know so far, at least the writers learned about the end early enough to ensure that they could come up with a fitting end.

So what is that end going to look like? That remains to be seen, but speaking to TV Insider, star Danielle Savre was able to at least share the following:

“Even though there are only five episodes left, they are going to be a real roller coaster of emotions … I’m trying not to spoil anything, but it’s definitely going to be a roller coaster. Regardless of what the end is, we are going to take you on a ride in five episodes.”

Personally, all signs do point to there being some chances to see the cast have happy endings to their story, and we’d honestly be shocked about anything otherwise. Remember here that amidst a lot of the drama and tragedy that does occur in some of these episodes, we do think that there is still a desire to present some sort of hope to viewers who are out there. A series finale could show some of these characters getting what they want, while also leaving the door open for something more. It could be both a functional series finale and also a possible setup for appearances on Grey’s Anatomy.

Of course, you also never do know what the future could hold — there are certainly people out there hoping that there could be a season 8 on some network or streaming service down the line.

