House of the Dragon season 2: Prepare with season 1 scenes

The premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 is less than a couple of months away — are you excited to dive into the next chapter?

Based on the way that the first season ended, one thing feels clear — war is coming. The Dance of Dragons is going to be bloody, dramatic, and perhaps still full of surprises. Sure, at this point it is clear that there are two distinct sides, but who is to say that things are going to remain that way forever? We certainly think that there is potential for a few jaw-droppers here and there.

Of course, the folks over at HBO and Max are going to be protective of some things for a little while. That’s why, instead of just showing some new teases for what’s ahead, they are also giving us a larger look back.

If you head over to the link here, Ewan Mitchell and Tom Glynn-Carney both did their best to talk through a trio of iconic seasons from the first season — it’s fun to see their reactions to things that we know so well! These are people who understand the roles behind the scenes, and also at this point what viewers love so much about the show.

Mitchell plays Aemond on the series, and just from his nature in a couple of battle scenes alone, you should probably know how dangerous and unpredictable he could be moving forward. Glynn-Carney’s Aegon, meanwhile, is set for a pivotal role at this point — he is a legitimately terrible person, and that’s made so much worse here by the position of power that he now holds across the Seven Kingdoms.

What are you most excited to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

