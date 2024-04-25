When Calls the Heart season 11: Will Joseph’s brother appear?

On this past episode of When Calls the Heart season 11, we learned something new about Joseph Canfield — he has a brother. However, the two are not on the best of terms and have not spoken for a rather long time.

Why did Viv Leacock’s character bring him up? It was to teach a lesson to his kids about keeping the bond between them strong, as he did not want to see them separated or at odds in any way down the road. We wondered with that story, though, if it was opening the door for some sort of further story down the line … and it does seem like we now have an answer! The upcoming May 26 episode “Brother’s Keeper” could be an opportunity to bring this story back to the forefront, at least based on what the synopsis below is indicating:

Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) help Tom (Max Lloyd-Jones, The Mandalorian) out of a tight situation, and the town comes together after a setback. With encouragement from family, Joseph (Leacock) heals an old rift. Gowen (Martin Cummins) councils Lucas (Chris McNally).

One of the big takeaways that we have from this episode, and much of When Calls the Heart this season overall, is that there is a real effort being made to give a lot of people personal stories — which is, of course, something that we deeply appreciate. This show is always better when a lot of people have a chance to share the spotlight!

Because this episode is still a good month away, though, it is probably a little too premature to ask a lot of huge questions about it. In the end, we tend to think that there will be more great opportunities to speculate down the road about Elizabeth, Nathan, and a whole lot more.

