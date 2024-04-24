When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 7: Tom Thornton returns

As we prepare for When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 7 on Hallmark Channel come May 19, you are going to see a blast from the past. Tom Thornton is coming back!

If you have watched this show for many years, then you know that Jack Thornton’s brother did play a role in the past. However, that was several years ago, and we are curious to see what he brings to Hope Valley now during this appearance. His upcoming episode is titled “Facing the Music,” and perhaps that in itself is a major clue for what lies ahead.

If you do want to get a few more details about what’s next for the episode overall, check out the When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 7 synopsis below:

Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) hopes for the best when Tom Thornton (Max Lloyd-Jones, The Mandalorian) visits with an exciting opportunity for the town’s choir. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Bill (Jack Wagner) interview a source. Lucas (Chris McNally) considers his options.

Because this episode is so far away at the moment, it is hard to view a lot of these stories in any sort of context. The only thing that we’re confident in right now is that there are going to be a handful of heartwarming moments throughout even though there is some drama.

With Tom coming back in general, we’re sure that there are going to be some emotional moments that come out of the shared loss they suffered. Even if it has been several years, grief never quite goes away and we tend to think personally that it will continue to be a recurring theme in their story. We will just have to see some of how that plays out over time.

