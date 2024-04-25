NCIS: Hawaii season 3: Who wants to see Lucy, Whistler wedding?

In a way, the answer to the question raised in the NCIS: Hawaii title above is simple: We all do! How can we not? The “Kacy” relationship is one of the most positive on TV for a reason. Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler are supportive of each other, loving, and also still fun. It is yet another perfect example of how getting a TV couple together does not automatically ruin the spark. We know that’s something writers and producers are fearful of sometimes.

Will the show ever give us what we want in the form of a wedding? It feels possible provided more episodes are ordered, but it’s also clear the characters still have some work to do in order to get there. Remember that Lucy has said already that she did not necessarily see herself getting married at one point in her life, so a journey could be required here to get her from point A to point B. She can’t rush it along, but we know the feelings are there.

Also, we love the fact that Jason Antoon wants Ernie to marry them. Here’s what he had to say to Us Weekly:

“I just love that he gets all that information out from them, and he secretly probably wants them to get married and wants to marry them … Not that the writers ever said that, but that’s my prediction.”

We hope that there are at least a moment or two for the couple of the remaining episodes of the season, though you have to remember that there’s not a lot of time left and it does seem like these episodes will be action-heavy. (Granted, at this point it would just be nice to see Lucy on the show again — she’s been MIA as of late, but we know that she is coming back soon.)

Do you want to see a Lucy, Whistler wedding on NCIS: Hawaii next season?

