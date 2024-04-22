NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 9 spoilers: NCIS Elite steps up

As you get yourself prepared for NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 9, there is so much to anticipate at this particular moment!

So, where do we start? Well, why not go ahead and note that this is the penultimate story of the season? “Spill the Tea” is actually going to directly continue into the finale, so think of this almost as one half of an NCIS: Hawaii movie more than anything else. You will start to understand more of the role of the Elite team led by Sam Hanna, while also seeing some extremely dangerous parties, as well.

Before we move forward, let’s go ahead and share the full season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Spill the Tea” – When a high-value bioweapons expert is murdered in a secure facility on Hawai’i, NCIS and the NCIS Elite team join forces to track down the killer and discover an even deadlier threat, on part one of the third season finale of NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, April 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the things that we have really liked about this story is that it feels like whatever the plan is for the rest of the season, it has been there from the start. This is a show that has managed to tell an incredibly contained arc, which is probably thanks in part to the ten-episode order. Is the finale going to be it for the Elite team? That’s also something that we’re wondering about … but we tend to wonder that this is not something that will be revealed until the very last minute.

