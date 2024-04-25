Ghosts season 3 episode 9 promo: Pete leaves Woodstone?

As you prepare to see Ghosts season 3 episode 9 over on CBS next week, let’s hope you are ready for something different all over again.

What’s at the forefront of the story this time around? Well, it has to do with Pete discovering a ghost power that he never realized that he had: The ability to travel around outside of Woodstone! This is going to become something that feels almost like the George of the Jungle movie, where the character experiences an outside world that he does not really understand anymore. The promo itself for this episode features a number of various shenanigans for him traveling around, while at the same time you see some of the other ghosts worried about him the whole time he is gone.

In the end, we do wonder if something happens during his excursion that makes him realize that in the end, he’s not super-into the idea of being out in the world. We don’t think that the show is fundamentally going to change and with that in mind, there’s a chance that we’re going to be seeing him stick around Woodstone for the most part long-term. That’s where all of his friends are!

Also, even though you want a show to evolve, at the same time it’s hard to want to see such a radical alternation to the point where it no longer feels like the same show you’ve come to know and love anymore. There does have to be some sort of balance here, and we’re sure that the writers have a good grasp on that. We just know that for us, we’re mostly just sad that there are only two episodes remaining. Haven’t things blown by so much faster than anyone thought that they would?

Related – Get all sorts of other information when it comes to the next Ghosts episode

What are you most excited to see moving into Ghosts season 3 episode 9 on CBS next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







