Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: Ideal start

At this point, what is the best-case scenario when it comes to a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 over at Apple TV+?

Of course, there are so many different things to be excited about now that the Monsterverse show has been officially renewed. There is more story presumably left to tell with some of these characters, and that is without even mentioning the fact that there is a spin-off in development.

So what’s our overall message for fans now? Well, it’s simple: Be patient. You’re going to need a lot of that over the next little while. When you consider the amount of special effects here, it feels clear that this is not a second season that is going to premiere overnight. It actually feels like the best-case scenario now is the end of 2025, and even that may be overly ambitious when you consider the post-production required here. An early 2026 start also feels possible, and another component here is what the Monsterverse itself requires when you think about some of the upcoming feature films. More than likely, the powers-that-be will want to tie this show into some of that to a certain extent.

If there is anything that you can hope for through the remainder of the year, it is that we just get a few more announcements when it comes to casting or story teases. This is not something that the producers will rush but at the same time, we have a hard time thinking that they want to keep people in the dark here, either. They will want people to remember that this show is going to be coming back, and hopefully be bigger and better than what we saw the first time … even if that is a pretty darn high bar to match.

