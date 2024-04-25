Elsbeth season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Keegan-Michael Key appears

As we prepare to see Elsbeth season 1 episode 7 on CBS next week, know that there is another big-name guest star coming on board!

This time around, we are going to see the great Keegan-Michael Key coming on board as a pretty fascinating character. This is someone who has played a lot of comedic roles over the years, and we’re sure that there is going to be a lot of fun stuff here, as well. Yet, at the same time this is a mystery show … and there is always room for a number of dark twists and turns coming.

Below, you can check out the full Elsbeth season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more on what lies ahead:

“Something Blue” – Elsbeth suspects foul play after a posh country club wedding meticulously planned by an esteemed, but shady, financial advisor, Ashton Hayes (Keegan-Michael Key), ends in the golf cart death of the hapless groom. Also, Elsbeth plans a housewarming party with some old friends, on ELSBETH, Thursday, May 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

How many more episodes are there?

Well, let’s just say that there are three more after this one, and we do think that there are a ton of opportunities for more mysteries and guest stars the rest of the way. This is a show that loves to have its fair share of fun humdingers and honestly, we don’t think that there is a big reason for there to be some sort of larger super-serialized arc at this point in the show. Sometimes, there is value in just having a series where you get a solid mystery every week that is separate from the ones that come before!

