Dead Boy Detectives season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big season 1 premiere on Netflix today, is there going to be a Dead Boy Detectives season 2? Or, have we reached the end?

Well, as per usual there are a number of different things to talk through here, but we should begin with the following: What is the show about? It is set within the larger The Sandman universe and based on some of the source material from Neil Gaiman. Meanwhile, the synopsis below does a good chance to describe what the story is about:

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives.

Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), “the brains” and “the brawn” behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases.

As for where things stand moving forward…

At the time of this writing, nothing has been confirmed on a season 2. We remain hopeful that the show is going to come back for more, largely due to the strength of the source material and beyond just that, also the total viewership here. A big part of the equation here will of course be the show’s total audience, but there is also the matter of retention. The people who watch from start to finish and fast are those who will indicate to the streaming service there is a demand for more.

For now, we’re cautiously optimistic that Dead Boy Detectives will be back. However, we’ve also watched enough TV over the years to know not to take anything for granted.

