Bridgerton season 3, Bodkin teased in new Netflix video

The month of May is almost upon us, and that means getting a chance to see a lot of great Netflix releases! Season 3 of Bridgerton is ahead, as is a fantastic new mystery show in Bodkin.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the video that highlights all of the upcoming releases for the month, and we’re not shocked that Bridgerton is taking center stage here. The third season is highlighting the Penelope – Colin romance front and center, but there is all sorts of other good stuff ahead as well! Just remember that the third season is going to be split into two parts, with the second part coming in June.

Meanwhile, we hope that everyone works to give Bodkin the time of day here, as well, given that this is a dark comedy / mystery that features Will Forte and a lot of fantastic Irish talent. The synopsis below sets the stage for that:

BODKIN is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.

In general, May looks to be a fun month for Netflix with a lot of different types of programming — obviously, Bridgerton is going to take center stage here, but there are a lot of other shows scattered throughout that should be enjoyable. We are still in a somewhat-quieter period for the streamer given that they are still feeling the impact of the strikes from last year; there are going to be more big releases coming closer to the of this year and throughout 2025.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

