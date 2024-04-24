The Big Door Prize season 2 episode 4 air date: What’s ahead?

Following the big premiere this week on Apple TV+, what more can we say about The Big Door Prize season 2 episode 4?

First and foremost, let’s just start this article by posing a big question in the direction of the aforementioned streaming service: Why hasn’t there been more of a promotional push for this season? The first was a pleasant journey and certainly lent itself to plenty of speculation. However, unless you are paying close attention to Apple TV+ and their lineup, there is a chance that you may not know the show is even back! The first three episodes were given for you to enjoy this week and from here on out, there are going to be weekly installments the rest of the way. This means that episode 4 is going to arrive on Apple come May 1, and this is fairly standard to what you can expect by and large from most of their series.

Now, let’s get more into details. While the full The Big Door Prize season 2 episode 4 synopsis may not give away much, we do believe it gives you enough info to keep you excited for the future:

Cass, Nat, and Hana grow closer. Dusty struggles with the repercussions of his date. Mr. Johnson confronts a painful memory.

How many episodes are we going to get?

Well, let’s just say that like with season 1, you are going to be getting another batch of ten stories. Be prepared already for a significant evolution in the story, and the lives of most of these characters. Ever since the Morpho machine first showed up, everything started to change … and we don’t tend to think that things are going to be any different as we move forward from here on out.

We just hope that the entire audience for season 1 does come back — after all, that’s the only way to ensure a season 3 happens!

