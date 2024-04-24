Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 premiere date: April update

With us now closing in on the end of April, what more can we say regarding an Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 premiere date?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and say here is quite simple: There is going to be quite a bit more down the line! Netflix has already renewed the show for two more seasons, with the plan being to shoot them fairly close to each other before the cast ages up too much. Meanwhile, the third season is set to be the final one, as that allows the creative team to presumably tell the totality of their live-action story.

So while it does appear as though everyone involved here is planning ahead for the future, that doesn’t mean said future will be presented to viewers anytime soon. There is a 0% chance you will see more of Avatar: The Last Airbender this year. There is a lot of work to be done, whether it be filming to post-production. If we end up seeing the show back in 2025 at all, we will consider that to be quite a gift.

The most important thing for now is that everyone just takes their time to produce something that, at the end of the day, is the highest quality and worth everyone’s time. We already know that there was controversy about the first season after the original team stepped away long before it premiered; things have to be pretty stable for the next couple of years, and the focus has to be building on what ended up on the screen in season 1. The bar is going to be set high, and it almost has to be. Just remember how beloved the original material was — that is going to make recreating it an incredible challenge.

Related – What is changing behind the scenes heading into Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2?

What do you most want to see moving into an Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 at Netflix?

When do you think we will see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







