Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2: A new showrunner change

We know that Avatar: The Last Airbender is going to be coming back for both a season 2 and season 3 — so what more can we say?

Well, let’s just put it like this: There are going to be some other big changes behind the scenes at the Netflix show. According to a report from Deadline, Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani are now set to lead the charge on the live-action adaptation moving forward, replacing Albert Kim. Kim is going to stay on board the series as an executive producer, but is heading over now to be an EP on Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which was also recently renewed for more.

Is this a cause for concern? We understand why it may seem that way, especially since this is not the first behind-the-scenes change for The Last Airbender since its inception. (Original series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko stepped away back in 2020.) It is worth noting that Boylan and Raisani were both involved in the first season of the show, so this is at least not a situation where every single thing about the show is being fundamentally changed. A lot is still going to look and feel like what you saw the first go-around.

This aforementioned report also does confirm something that we’ve discussed here previously: The plan is for seasons 2 and 3 (which will also be the final season) to film in relatively close proximity to one another, a way for the show to mitigate the fact that the young cast is going to age up rather quickly. That is one of the challenges that comes with doing a show like this, plus of course the wide array of visual effects that go into making it appear perfect behind the scenes.

Related – Check out our latest premiere date hopes for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2

What do you think about this change heading into Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates that are on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







