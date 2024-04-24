Not Dead Yet season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the events of the season 2 finale on ABC, can you expect a Not Dead Yet season 3 renewal? Or, have we reached the end?

Of course, it would be wonderful to hand over some great news on the show’s future at the start of this article … but that is unfortunately not the case. At the moment, the Gina Rodriguez comedy has not been renewed or canceled, which leaves it very much in limbo over the next few weeks.

Are there some things that the show has going for it? Sure, especially when you consider the comedy veterans that are here including Hannah Simone of New Girl and Everybody Loves Raymond alum Brad Garrett. However, talent does not equal ratings, and the numbers for the show so far are lower than some other comedies on the network. Hence, it being on the bubble. Its biggest saving grace could be if it performs really well in streaming or through DVRs, and getting exact numbers for some of this can be a rather difficult thing to do.

No matter what happens with the future of this show, the good news we can share right now is simple: You aren’t going to be stuck waiting too long to figure it out! More than likely, ABC is going to have this figured out properly by the time we get to mid-May, largely because that is when upfront presentations are happening. This is one of the most important times for every show across the board, as it is when a number of important decisions are made when it comes to schedules. If there is no intention to keep Not Dead Yet around, it will be canceled by then. If it is coming back, we should either have an announcement or some hopeful signs by the time we get around to that point. In the end, time will tell.

Do you want to see a Not Dead Yet season 3 over at ABC?

