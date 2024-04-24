NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 8 ratings: Early takeaways

If you have been reading with some regularity, then you know that we’re hoping for an NCIS: Hawaii season 4 renewal at CBS. Will it happen? We remain cautiously optimistic but for now, the network is clearly waiting until the eleventh hour to make something happen.

So did the ratings for episode 8 earlier this week tip the scales one way or the other? Well, at the first least the show held fairly firm. It posted the same 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic it did the week before, and then a slight dip in live viewers with over 5.1 million watching. The irony here remains that if the Vanessa Lachey drama was getting these viewer totals anywhere else, it would be considered one of the biggest hits in the history of television. Consider this a testament simply to how different the expectations are at CBS versus some other places.

Now, our hope is that over the next week or two, we are going to go ahead and get that NCIS: Hawaii renewal — we obviously want a full 22-episode season, but don’t be shocked if it is something in the 13-15 episode range. CBS could opt to give both this and NCIS: Origins shorter orders, and air one in the fall and the other in the winter / spring. They have limited timeslots and a lot of programming, and this may end up being their favored option.

While we wait for official news, the best thing that you can do is continue to spread the word on the series and get more people watching! We do think the value of the franchise globally is enough to keep it going; also, it would feel silly to cancel it now after pushing it as a valuable part of the franchise during that 1,000th episode special. To end it now would equal CBS speaking out of both sides of their mouth when it comes to the value of the NCIS brand.

