Loot season 2 episode 6 spoilers: LA Fashion Week

As we prepare to see Loot season 2 episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week, there is one thing you can expect to see: More madness for Molly.

One of the things that we love about this show is that more than anything else, the writers seem to be eager every week to ask a singular question: What sort of insane situation can we throw Molly into this week? How is she going to be able to handle it? Week in and week out, there is something fun that comes with this, and we tend to think that the next episode will not be any exception to the rule.

The title for season 2 episode 6 is “Women Who Rule” and based on the synopsis, Molly will find herself thrown head-first into the world of high fashion:

It’s LA Fashion Week — and Molly is asked to walk the runway. Sofia faces commitment issues with Isaac. Arthur asks Howard for style advice.

One of the things that this episode could easily showcase is how modeling is about a hundred times harder than anyone would imagine. Nothing about walking a runway feels natural and yet, here you have the challenge of trying to find a way in order to make it happen. We’re certainly curious to see what that is going to look like, and also what the writers are going to be giving us after the fact here for Molly. The whole point of the show in a lot of ways is how nothing about her life should feel natural. The world of the super-rich is ridiculous and at times, very difficult to describe. There is this preconceived notion that just because you’ve got a big bank account, you are basically good at everything. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

Before the season ends, can we get some news about a season 3? We’d absolutely love it…

