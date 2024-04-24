Palm Royale season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare to see Palm Royale season 1 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week, there is quite a bit that is worth noting right now.

Where do we start? Well, it is worth noting here that this is the last episode before the season finale — and possibly even the series finale. The show has not been renewed as of yet for a season 2, but at the same time, there may not be any intentions of there being a season 2. This is one of those shows that was seemingly designed to have a clear beginning, middle, and end. If successful enough, we wouldn’t be altogether surprised if more is made … but that is a problem for another day.

For now, let’s just set the stage for what is coming in season 1 episode 9 — the title here is “Maxine Makes a Splash,” and you can see the synopsis below:

Evelyn must hide at Eddie’s place. Doug makes a pitch for the Dellacorte. Maxine and Robert make shocking discoveries.

It probably goes without saying at this point, but whatever happens here is all but certainly going to carry over to the upcoming finale. Hence, some of the shocking discoveries happening! Don’t be shocked if some of these happen close to the end of the episode and with that in mind, there’s a cliffhanger to keep you excited! Why wouldn’t you want that, all things considered?

Of course, we anticipate that within this episode, you’re going to see the same crazy-mixture of genres that there has been for a lot of the series. Absolutely, there are going to get a lot of reasons for comedy — but also serious moments and purely chaotic ones. This is a part of the goal from the start with Palm Royale — to immerse you in the story, but also throw you throw some loops.

