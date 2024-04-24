FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 11 return date over at CBS

Is there anything that we can say at this point when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 11 over at CBS? Well, let’s start by noting here that you are goin to be waiting for a good while to see it back.

While we’ve had a nice run of episodes over the course of the month, it makes some sense that we’d have a hiatus at some point before the end of the season. This is it. When the show does return on May 7, there will luckily be new installments the rest of the way until the finale on May 21.

For now, the powers-that-be at the network are being a little bit cagey when it comes to sharing what’s ahead on episode 11. We’ve yet to see a new synopsis for it yet, and there is no indication that we are going to be seeing a promo here, either.

So what can we share here to get you excited for the future? Well, we do have the synopsis for the May 21 finale, which does suggest that there’s a lot of danger (and happiness) coming:

“Powderfinger” – The Fugitive Task Force races to catch the culprit threatening Manhattan with a dirty bomb. Meanwhile, Ray prepares to celebrate a major life milestone as his wedding to Cora approaches, on the fifth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Through the rest of the season, we imagine that you are going to keep seeing the same show you’ve come to know and love over the past few years … but with the stakes increased just a little bit. What else could you expect at this point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

