Grown-ish season 6 episode 15 spoilers: The dance-a-thon

As you prepare to see Grown-ish season 6 episode 15 on Freefrom next week, what more can we say? Well, there are only four stories remaining. By virtue of that, isn’t every single one of them critical?

What we can go ahead and say is that “I Wish You Roses” is the title for this episode, and it feels already like romance will be key for this one. To get a few more details all about it, check out the full Grown-ish season 6 episode 15 synopsis:

Sparks fly when Andre and Kiela team up for the Cal U dance-a-thon, stirring up unresolved feelings in Annika. Zaara prepares for a difficult conversation with her parents about her “undeclared” future plans.

Is there a chance that this episode could offer some sort of romantic closure when it comes to Andre? In theory sure, but we’re not so sure that it will! Why offer that now when there is a chance you can stretch things out for a little while longer?

For those wanting more closure at this point when it comes to Zoey, rest assured, there will be more opportunities to do that before the series ends. While we can’t sit here and say that every single loose end from the past several seasons is going to be resolved, several of them will. The end of Grown-ish is going to be a celebration, and much as it should be. There are characters here who have been a part of this world since the start of Black-ish, and that means that there’s a lot of legacy to be examined. Why wouldn’t we want some sort of massive payoff for all of these stories? It is the only thing that makes sense.

Oh, and of course beyond that, a lot of great opportunities to laugh. At the end of the day, we are still talking here about a comedy!

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

