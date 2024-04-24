Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 4/24/23?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC after a long break? What about its sibling shows in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that with each one of them having a thirteen-episode season, there is potential for great stuff across the board.

Unfortunately, this is where some of the bad news comes into play here — there is no new episodes to any of these shows tonight! Instead, the plan instead is for them all to come back on May 1, and there will be weekly installments at that point for the rest of the season. (The finales are all slated to happen in late May.)

So what can you expect to see story-wise? Well, there are new romances, difficult decisions, and also serious danger for a couple of characters. Just go ahead and take a look below…

Chicago Med season 9, episode 10, “You Might Just Find You Get What You Need” – 05/01/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Maggie’s budding romance takes flight. After a woman’s shocking suicide attempt, Charles searches for answers. Hannah works to diagnose a patient who’s new to the city and appears with mysterious symptoms. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 10, “The Wrong Guy” – 05/01/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide steps in as ranking officer at 51. Kidd fights to save her Girls on Fire program. Cruz’s family is threatened when someone from Javi’s past resurfaces. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 10, “Buried Pieces” – 05/01/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Upton becomes consumed with a decades-old missing person’s case linked to Petrovic after a young child shows up at the district seeking help. TV-14

We’ve said this before, but we do tend to think that the producers are potentially setting up Petrovic to be a member of Intelligence next season, especially with Tracy Spiridakos departing. Of course, nothing is currently confirmed, so we will have to wait and see what happens.

