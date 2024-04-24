Walker season 4 episode 5 spoilers: ‘We’ve Been Here Before’

As you prepare to see Walker season 4 episode 5 on The CW, there is quite a bit to discuss when it comes to characters’ past coming back in the present! After all, “We’ve Been Here Before” is the title for this hour, and it is one that could contain a few different revelations. After all, Walker is working as hard as ever to resolve a new case … but what exactly is he going to find? This feels, perhaps more than ever, like one of those episodes where teamwork really does make the dream work.

Below, you can check out the full Walker season 4 episode 5 synopsis with other insight on what’s ahead:

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF – Walker (Jared Padalecki), Trey (Jeff Pierre), Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and Detective Luna (guest star Justin Johnson Cortez) are all hands on deck with their case. Geri (Odette Annable) is presented with an interesting offer, and Liam (Keegan Allen) jumps in to help. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) help Abby (Molly Hagan) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) and stumble upon some interesting information. Lastly, James (Coby Bell) tries to make amends. Bola Ogun directed the episode written by Geri Carillo (#405). Original airdate 5/1/2024. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Before we go, there is one more thing that we should say — if you want to see a season 5 happen, you have to watch the show — and preferably, you watch it live! It may sound crazy, but the Jared Padalecki series is actually on the bubble right now and is not a slam-dunk to be renewed. This is due largely to The CW’s budgetary concerns and their need to have a lot of exclusive stateside shows. Walker has to fight for its worth perhaps more so than ever before.

