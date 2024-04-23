3 Body Problem season 2 renewal: A spring 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a 3 Body Problem season 2 at some point between now and the end of the spring?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is pretty darn simple: Nothing has been decided as of yet over at Netflix. Is the expectation that we will see more of the adaptation from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss? In some ways yes … but it’s also complicated. This is an incredibly expensive show and while we know it has garnered a great deal of viewership, what’s the retention rate from them? How many are planning to continue watching moving into the future? When we say that bringing a show back for more is often a delicate equation, we 100% mean it! There are so many factors that can play a role here, and that’s why we cannot say that a renewal announcement this spring is guaranteed.

With that being said, it does feel like there’s a reasonably good chance that we’ll hear an announcement, one way or another, by the time we get to June. The bulk of big-budget Netflix shows have their fate decided within the first two or so months after release, especially ones that they have a serious interest in bringing back. If the wait takes longer than that, it means that there are some serious conversations happening and it may not always be a good thing.

Regardless of when the show is renewed at this point, let’s just go ahead and throw this out there — we’d be shocked if the show is back before 2026. It simply takes too long to make! Luckily, Netflix does at least have a lot of shows to watch leading up to it.

