3 Body Problem season 2: Is there any renewal timeline?

For everyone out there who is hoping to see a 3 Body Problem season 2 over at Netflix, it is easy to understand why. There is so much more of the source material to adapt, and that includes some moments that blew original readers away. You can absolutely say what you will regarding the end of Game of Thrones, but what David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven over time is that they excel at adapting material that is already out there. They may be able to do this again.

Now that we’ve said all of this, the reality of the situation is this: There is still no guarantee that the aforementioned streaming service is going to renew the show. The first season was incredibly expensive to make, and of course also took a long period of time. If Netflix brings it back, they are agreeing to 1) hand over an enormous sum of money and 2) recognizing that it could easily be 2026 before the show comes back, especially given their release model.

What we are getting at here is rather simple: They are going to take their time with the future of 3 Body Problem, and we also think they are far from done promoting it.

After all, one of the things that is especially fair to remember here is quite simple: They don’t want to announce a cancellation here, since this is such a high-profile project and it could come across as a failure. They would rather invest more and see if it pays off. We do think that word-of-mouth and buzz are going to be huge here, especially since there are some who may not be interested at first just because of their distaste for the way in which Game of Thrones ended a long time ago. If you have a lot of those emotions, let’s make it clear that we more than understand.

With a number of shows, Netflix tends to make decisions within the first month or two. Here, however, don’t be shocked if we are still waiting for a decision when we get around to summer.

Are you still hoping that a 3 Body Problem season 2 renewal will happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







