American Horror Story: Delicate finale sneak peek: Siobhan’s play

Tomorrow night, FX is going to air the American Horror Story: Delicate finale — want to get a better sense of what’s ahead?

Well, last night series star Kim Kardashian made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in order to promote the finale, and she shared a small tease for what lies ahead.

If you head over to the link here, you can see exactly how Siobhan (Kardashian) managed to get Dr. Hill (Denis O’Hare) under her thumb in order to ensure that she had access to premiere clients and some of the best babies. At this point, you probably know the gruesome motivation for Siobhan and some of the other witches on the show — and apparently, Anna is a perfect candidate. (Yes, all of this is pretty darn tough to watch in a wide array of forms.) It’s a big play for Siobhan to make here but at the same time, it totally works.

What’s interesting is that after the clip plays, Kim tells Kimmel that it is actually the first time that she’s seen the clip, and she has a hard time watching herself act — even though she is probably one of the most prolific content creators in the entire world. We recognize fully that her casting on Delicate was controversial from the start, but she actually does a solid job of bringing Siobhan to life and feels right for this role. This season does have its fair share of problems, but most of them have to do with the awkward pacing more so than the performances. Also, this past episode introduced a big twist with Dex that 1) came out of nowhere and 2) was not even remotely satisfying for what we’ve seen on the show as of late.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

