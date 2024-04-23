One Piece season 2: Co-showrunner, premiere date news

We’ve known for a good while the the wait for One Piece season 2 at Netflix was going to be fairly long. With that, let’s celebrate whatever news we get!

Today, that means learning a little bit more about who is going to be running things behind the scenes! According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Percy Jackson and the Olympians co-executive producer Joe Tracz is being brought on board the manga adaption as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner for season 2. He will be working alongside Matt Owens, who also holds the aforementioned titles and was around for the first season. (Steve Maeda, who co-showran the first season and helped develop the series, will remain on board as an executive producer.)

Here’s the other info that we find to be rather valuable at the moment. The plan here is for the new season to start filming in June, with the premiere date being some point in 2025. We don’t think this window is too much of a surprise, given the amount of time that is needed to both film and edit a show like this. You can’t turn any of this around in some sort of immediate fashion!

As for what the story is going to be for the second season, we do think it will follow the source material to a reasonable extent, but also introduce some exciting new characters! One of the most notable ones at this point has to be Smoker, who was set up in the closing minutes of the season 1 finale. We know that there’s also been a big push to cast Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Kureha, but nothing has been confirmed on that as of yet — let’s just consider it to be a wishlist item for now.

Based on the filming timeline, we don’t expect to see season 2 until late summer / early fall of next year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on One Piece now, including other information about the future

What are you most excited to see at this point moving into One Piece season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







