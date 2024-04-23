Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 renewal: A spring 2024 update

Is there a chance that we may get news on a Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 renewal at some point over the course of this spring?

It goes without saying at this point, but we do think that there is absolutely a desire to get more of the Donald Glover – Maya Erskine show, and sooner rather than later. The first season felt like it was a big hit for Prime Video, and it managed to get some fans of the Angelina Jolie – Brad Pitt moving while also doing something incredibly different with the format at the same exact time. It was fun, action-packed, and featured a ton of pretty awesome guest stars.

Honestly, we think the biggest reason we haven’t heard about a season 2 at present is simple, and it is tied to Glover’s super-busy schedule and a lot of other projects. We don’t think that anyone is going to be eager to do more of this show unless they are extremely confident that it will be as good as season 1. That’s a smart approach to telling quality stories, but it could be frustrating on the outside looking in.

Do we think that there is going to be a season 2 of the show at some point? Sure … eventually. The latter is the operative word here, as we certainly do not think there will be a lot of news through April or maybe even May. there’s a slight chance that we hear about a renewal between now and the start of the summer, but this is honestly not the sort of thing that you can have a specific timeline for at the end of the day. Despite Amazon being this huge corporation, there is still a creative process that you have to factor into the equation.

