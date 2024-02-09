Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2: Do ratings hint at a renewal?

Is there going to be a Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 over at Prime Video? Following the release of the first season last week, that is 100% worth wondering.

More than likely, the Amazon-owned streaming service had enormous expectations for the first season and for good reason. In between Donald Glover’s star power and the budget that comes with enormous action set-pieces, they needed the show to deliver to even consider a renewal. Luckily for them, it already has!

According to a Prime Video release (per Deadline), the eight-episode first season, which was dropped all at once, has already become the #1 series on the service in more than 130 countries. It also is one of the top five debuts ever for a series on Amazon when it comes to total U.S. viewers. The latter is important for many financial measures, given the American market is a revenue titan for them (and, of course, where Amazon originated).

As great as all of this information may be, there are also some other variables we must consider here simultaneously. Take, for starters, the schedules of co-stars Glover and Maya Erskine, who have other projects on their plates. Also, ensuring that there is another story. Given that Glover ended Atlanta earlier than he probably could have, he is clearly someone who is not going to keep a show on solely for the sake of doing so.

A realistic expectation

Unless Prime Video completely shocks us, we do not believe there will be further news on a season 2 for at least a month, if not longer. They are going to want to see viewership across several weeks before rendering a decision, largely because they want to see staying power.

Luckily, a lot of viewer and critical response to the first season has been solid, meaning that some positive word-of-mouth could benefit the show further in the weeks and months to come.

Do you want to see a Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 happen at Prime Video?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







