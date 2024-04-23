The Irrational season 2 premiere date: April 2024 update

For everyone who is excited to see The Irrational season 2 over on NBC, you gotta be excited — filming is underway at present! Now, we have to just sit around and wait to see when the episodes are going to premiere.

If there is one thing that we can say at this point, it is simply this: Our hope still remains that the network is going to bring it back at some point this fall. After all, isn’t this what makes more sense than almost anything else? The first season was a success in this spot and by virtue of that, we absolutely think it makes some sense to try and built up some momentum there. You can draw some big viewership hopefully, and also get back in the natural rhythm of things.

One reason why the network should absolutely want to get the show back ASAP is rather simple: Working to resolve that huge, Rose-centric cliffhanger at the end of this past season. How could we not want that? We saw the character kidnapped and with that, Alec does have another mystery on his hands! This is also one that he will need to hit the ground running sooner rather than later.

So are we going to get a specific premiere date through the end of the month? We’d love that but in the end, that feels unlikely. At some point next month, you should at least get a chance to get a few approximate details — take, for example, where it fits within the fall schedule. A specific premiere-date announcement could be made in June! Or, that’s what we have seen in the past. Why shake things up now? It helps people to make their plans super-far in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Irrational right now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Irrational season 2 on NBC?

Is there anything you are wanting to see story-wise? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







